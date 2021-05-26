Michelle Smiling

Linggo App

Linggo App typography app flat color vector design illustration character mascot character mascot design logo cute blue octopus mascot
This is a logo and mascot I created for an app called Linggo. I included concepts like fun, reliable, happy and trustworthy octopus that helps you learn a new language in a fun way. :)

