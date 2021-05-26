Himanshu Vaishnav

Intro to 3D

Himanshu Vaishnav
Himanshu Vaishnav
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I started with 3d in Blender in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year made some actual progress around the ropes of 3d and animation.

it's a great tool with endless possibilities, looking for more ways to include this in my design toolchain.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Himanshu Vaishnav
Himanshu Vaishnav
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Himanshu Vaishnav

View profile
    • Like