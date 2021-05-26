Smokey flag mockup

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
a little redesign of the iconic, Smokey the Bear I did for fun to celebrate Smokey the Bear's 75th anniversary! Create these designs for pennant flags as well!
Font is "John Muir sans from @adamvicarel on Instagram. Find it here --> https://www.vicarelstudios.com/shop/john-muir-sans-typeface