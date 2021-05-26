Gabriela Crista Perez

Smokey flag mockup

Smokey flag mockup pennant badgedesign badges national parks national park illustration design illustrations illustration
a little redesign of the iconic, Smokey the Bear I did for fun to celebrate Smokey the Bear's 75th anniversary! Create these designs for pennant flags as well!

Font is "John Muir sans from @adamvicarel on Instagram. Find it here --> https://www.vicarelstudios.com/shop/john-muir-sans-typeface

