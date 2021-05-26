Jay Soni
MindInventory

CryptoCurrency Dashboard

Jay Soni
MindInventory
Jay Soni for MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
CryptoCurrency Dashboard gif animation design animation design ui light theme dark theme crypto coin coins coin trading crypto wallet crypto exchange crypto currency cryptocurrency crypto
CryptoCurrency Dashboard gif animation design animation design ui light theme dark theme crypto coin coins coin trading crypto wallet crypto exchange crypto currency cryptocurrency crypto
Download color palette
  1. Cryptocurrency Animation.mp4
  2. 001.png
  3. 003.png

Hello Dribbblers,

Here's CryptoCurrency Dashboard Design Concept.

Tool Used: Figma

Hope you like it...

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

Press "L" if you like it.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php or email us at sales@mindinventory.com

MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like