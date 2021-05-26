THE SWIM,2021

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
THE SWIM
19 x 27.5 inches
Graphite & Charcoal on textured paper
Wow! This journey has been an incredible one. I was eager to draw something to do with water. The irregularity in its pattern and texture attracts me a lot and selecting this as my subject added another challenge; the tigers reflection which is seen in the water. The tiger was a challenge as well. The curvature in its body and putting down the right values and shadows was exciting.
There was an experinent which I tried in this piece. Realistic drawings are mainly done on smooth paper to get control of the shades and details. I deliberately chose a textured paper to see how far can I achieve the realism. To be honest, at first it was frustrating but then I got used it and this is what the outcome is.
Hope you all like this piece. I would appreciate if you all could give your feedback/review