Windows 11 taskbar design.

I always thought the current windows taskbar took too much space and the apps felt too far away from eyesight. so i (obviously) got inspired by MacOS's floating dock bar style and went a little further making it slim and tiny, now it doesn't takes that much space and it sits right there in the bottom center of the screen for whenever you need it.
The downsides of this proyect are the Clock and the System Tray which im yet to incorporate into this design.
I started developing a prototype in python a few months ago, but since i'm no python master i stopped working on it until i get better at it, something to do with getting the system icons and actual shortcuts into the app held me back.
