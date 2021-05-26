Email Template (30% Offer)

Hint of the day: Sale Promotion?

A sales promotion is a tried and true way to ramp up your sales, acquire new customers, and take advantage of seasonal opportunities. Sales promotions are a short-term marketing tactic to create urgency and increase sales.

The real question is, who doesn’t love a good deal?

In fact, as JCPenny discovered, customers are so psychologically tied to sales that they would rather pay more during one than always have low prices.

But not all sales promotions are created equal.