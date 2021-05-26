Email Template (30% Offer)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hint of the day: Sale Promotion?
A sales promotion is a tried and true way to ramp up your sales, acquire new customers, and take advantage of seasonal opportunities. Sales promotions are a short-term marketing tactic to create urgency and increase sales.
The real question is, who doesn’t love a good deal?
In fact, as JCPenny discovered, customers are so psychologically tied to sales that they would rather pay more during one than always have low prices.
But not all sales promotions are created equal.