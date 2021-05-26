A B Test - IRCTC

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys, so I am working to improve the design and functionality of our ''beloved'' IRCTC App. This has been my personal project for the past couple of months.
I would really appreciate it❣️ if you could spare the time to comment on the screen you like and share why you like it.
And I will be back to illustrations as soon as this is completed😬
Thanks in advance!🤗