Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Steve Calderon

Activity finder app

Steve Calderon
Steve Calderon
  • Save
Activity finder app 3d ux illustration ui icon design app
Download color palette

Hello! this is my second post here. I try to mix a dark background with some intense colors and a bit of shadow to make it pleasent to watch. Hope that you like it. If you can give me any feedback will be awesome!

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Steve Calderon
Steve Calderon

More by Steve Calderon

View profile
    • Like