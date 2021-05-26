Activity finder app

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello! this is my second post here. I try to mix a dark background with some intense colors and a bit of shadow to make it pleasent to watch. Hope that you like it. If you can give me any feedback will be awesome!