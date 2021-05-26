🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
DailyUI 001 - Sign Up
Here's my first entry for the 100 days daily UI design challenge. I decided to create this sign up page in two different versions (light & dark).
99 days and 99 designs to go! 😁