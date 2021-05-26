Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Clare Brito

Sign Up

Clare Brito
Clare Brito
  • Save
Sign Up dailyui daily ui sign up screen sign up user interface design user interface ui design ui figma design figma dailyui 001 dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

DailyUI 001 - Sign Up

Here's my first entry for the 100 days daily UI design challenge. I decided to create this sign up page in two different versions (light & dark).

99 days and 99 designs to go! 😁

Clare Brito
Clare Brito

More by Clare Brito

View profile
    • Like