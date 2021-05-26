Normform

0086

0086 simple design color design print tickets black dark generative modernism bauhaus geometry shape minimal poster freebie pattern artwork geometric vector abstract
Modern minimalistic vector artwork inspired by bauhaus made with colorful abstract geometric shapes and figures.

The artwork image is available for free for personal and commercial use on our website: https://normform.art/0086

