Our Planet Week 2021: Voice

Our Planet Week is a week-long illustration challenge where illustrators and artists create pieces based on the following prompts: protect, energy, biodiversity, reuse+reduce, and voice. For every illustration posted using the hashtags #ourplanetweek #onetreeplanted and #letsdrawthechange, a tree was planted by One Tree Planted.
This was my submission for the voice prompt!