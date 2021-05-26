Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Our Planet Week 2021: Voice

Our Planet Week 2021: Voice
Our Planet Week is a week-long illustration challenge where illustrators and artists create pieces based on the following prompts: protect, energy, biodiversity, reuse+reduce, and voice. For every illustration posted using the hashtags #ourplanetweek #onetreeplanted and #letsdrawthechange, a tree was planted by One Tree Planted.

This was my submission for the voice prompt!

Freelance designer and illustrator.
