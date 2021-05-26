John Bradford

MLB Athletic Piece

John Bradford
John Bradford
  • Save
MLB Athletic Piece threshold collage baseball sports athletics editorial illustration editorial illustration
Download color palette

"Sarris: Ten bold predictions for the 2021 MLB season" for The Athletic. https://bit.ly/3uke3Tm

John Bradford
John Bradford
I work to embolden considerate societal contributions!

More by John Bradford

View profile
    • Like