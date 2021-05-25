This design was part of a Daily UI Challenge. This particular project was a bit challenging because I was very busy at the time so I had to complete it in under an hour. For this project I chose to design the Sign Up page of an app meant for finding recycling centres nearby, as well as creating a space for the community to share recycling tips & tricks.

As always I used a grid to balance out every component, I tried to be extra careful about whitespace in both frames and go along with a very peaceful theme. This was also considered when creating the color palette which consists of mostly white, gray and olive green, as well as the selected typefaces which are Stay Home, Nesans and Lato, which meant to give it a playful yet elegant appearance. I think they go along nicely but it could've been better for sure.

Despite it being a very simple design, I kept in mind important design criteria such as creating a visual code in order to differentiate buttons, text fields and plain text [which can be seen in the use of round corners, background color and drop shadows]; as well as adding placeholders for the less tech-savvy users.