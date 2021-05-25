Miftakhul Huda

EKAS - Ekoji Challenge 4: UI/UX Design for Sports

Miftakhul Huda
Miftakhul Huda
  • Save
EKAS - Ekoji Challenge 4: UI/UX Design for Sports board game game list view web desktop app webdesign website simulation ekas dark mode dark ui running sport sidebar dashboad xd ui design uiux
Download color palette

Hey 👋
This time I explored a website with a theme of Sports. This website is called EKAS.
EKAS was made for EKOJI Challange 4.
This shot has been redesigned, you can check it on my Instagram to see previous designs.

What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below
__________________________________________
Ava by Freepik
Icon by Piqo Design

Press "L" to ♥

Miftakhul Huda
Miftakhul Huda

More by Miftakhul Huda

View profile
    • Like