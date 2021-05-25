EKAS - Ekoji Challenge 4: UI/UX Design for Sports

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey 👋
This time I explored a website with a theme of Sports. This website is called EKAS.
EKAS was made for EKOJI Challange 4.
This shot has been redesigned, you can check it on my Instagram to see previous designs.
What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below
Ava by Freepik
Icon by Piqo Design
