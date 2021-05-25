Happy Tri Milliarta
Chess Mobile App Exploration

Chess Mobile App Exploration flutter android ios 3d games dark mode principle prototype animations animation mobile app design mobile ui chess game game versus chess app chessboard chess mobile app mobile
Hi Brosky! 👋

Here my new exploration of the mobile app about the chess game. I animated it as simple as life.
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

Chess pieces 3d illustration
Rebound of
Chess Pieces 3D Illustration
By Maulana Lutfi
