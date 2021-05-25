Tasko's ui elements

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today, we’ll take you through some shots from a client project we’re handling. Here, you’ll see the system components we’ve been working on to create consistency across the platform. You’ll see several input fields, radio buttons, checkboxes, tooltips and statuses we designed while working on the redesign of our client Tasko’s product. We’ll provide even more updates on this soon!
A bit about Tasko? They’re leaders in the cultural and government collaboration space. Tasko provides a planning and evaluation framework for cultural and governmental organizations, to develop activities based on historic evidence in achieving best outcomes, while evaluating to understand performance better.
Our work for them helps us reimagine a world of convenient inputs or system components that work beautifully in each environment, whether web browser, tab, mobile, or another. This is the ultimate product we’re aiming for!
Follow Beta Launch and stay tuned for more updates 😄
We’re passionate about collaborating on fresh projects! Got one that suits us? Reach out to us on info@betalaunch.com
We’re excited to hear from you!
And if you’re keen to check out our work, pay us a quick visit on,
Instagram
LinkedIn
WebSite