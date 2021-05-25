Tasko's ui elements

Today, we’ll take you through some shots from a client project we’re handling. Here, you’ll see the system components we’ve been working on to create consistency across the platform. You’ll see several input fields, radio buttons, checkboxes, tooltips and statuses we designed while working on the redesign of our client Tasko’s product. We’ll provide even more updates on this soon!

A bit about Tasko? They’re leaders in the cultural and government collaboration space. Tasko provides a planning and evaluation framework for cultural and governmental organizations, to develop activities based on historic evidence in achieving best outcomes, while evaluating to understand performance better.

Our work for them helps us reimagine a world of convenient inputs or system components that work beautifully in each environment, whether web browser, tab, mobile, or another. This is the ultimate product we’re aiming for!

