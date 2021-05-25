Farhan Khan

Gizemon website design - Technology web redesign

Farhan Khan
Farhan Khan
  • Save
Gizemon website design - Technology web redesign illustration figma design technology website 3d website design website concept web design
Download color palette

Gizemon website redesign from scratch. Went for 3D illustrations for this web design. It's a technology website.
Designed in Figma

Farhan Khan
Farhan Khan

More by Farhan Khan

View profile
    • Like