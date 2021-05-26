Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luke Kramer

Little Sky Stone Package Design Concept

Little Sky Stone Package Design Concept box shipping blender cgi render package design eco friendly jewelry
Little Sky Stone Package Design Concept box shipping blender cgi render package design eco friendly jewelry
Little Sky Stone Package Design Concept box shipping blender cgi render package design eco friendly jewelry
Little Sky Stone Package Design Concept box shipping blender cgi render package design eco friendly jewelry
  1. Concept01_01.png
  2. Concept01_02.png
  3. Concept01_03.png
  4. Concept01_04.png

This is an eco-friendly package design concept I created for Little Sky Stone, a jewelry company based out of Columbus, Ohio.

This concept wasn't selected for further refinement, but I enjoy how it turned out. Although not pictured, there would also be a bright pop of teal tissue paper present when opening the shipment box.

Posted on May 26, 2021
Senior Digital Product Designer at Root Insurance Co.
