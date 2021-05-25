Mattie Gould

90s Specialized Stumpjumper set up in bikepacking mode

Mattie Gould
Mattie Gould
  • Save
90s Specialized Stumpjumper set up in bikepacking mode bike bikepacking bicycle
Download color palette

Bikepacking sketch of a 90s mountain bike, Specialized Stumpjumper, drawn to complement an article written about going bikepacking with kids.

https://desirelinescc.com.au/journal/bikepacking-with-kids/

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Mattie Gould
Mattie Gould

More by Mattie Gould

View profile
    • Like