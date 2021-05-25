Mattie Gould

Bikepacking bike in front of Valentine Hut

Bikepacking bike in front of Valentine Hut cabin hut illustration bike bicycle bikepacking
Valentine Hut is one of many historic huts found throughout Kosciusko National Park, NSW, Australia. It’s a great bikepacking destination.

Details of a route to this hut can be found here:
https://desirelinescc.com.au/journal/bikepacking-valentine-hut/

May 25, 2021
