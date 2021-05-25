Mr Fede

Get Me Dancing

Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Hire Me
  • Save
Get Me Dancing cover vinyl cover music handlettering type typography poster design lettering procreate illustration
Get Me Dancing cover vinyl cover music handlettering type typography poster design lettering procreate illustration
Get Me Dancing cover vinyl cover music handlettering type typography poster design lettering procreate illustration
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork (4).jpg
  2. dancing.jpg
  3. dancing2.jpg

Get me dancing is a track from Lexicon, a Will Young's record. This one was not a single, but if it were... this should be the cover.

Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mr.fede_/

Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr Fede

View profile
    • Like