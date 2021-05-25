iamjenco | Brands N' Wines

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
iamjenco asks: What makes a premium brand?
I love wines - and I'm fond of how they were branded. Packaging says a lot about your brand and quality of your product or service. And your choice of a wine brand says a lot about how you perceive quality. Don't ya' think? ;)
Please like and let's clink our wine glasses up 🥂 Appreciate it much! ❤️ Cheers and good day! 🍷
------
My IG needs some work so if you can follow me and like my posts there that would be awesome:
https://www.instagram.com/iamjencofficial/
-------
More of my creative projects coming soon at
https://www.iamjenco.com