iamjenco

iamjenco | Brands N' Wines

iamjenco
iamjenco
  • Save
iamjenco | Brands N' Wines logo top designer packaging designer premium branding and identity mockup design branding
Download color palette

iamjenco asks: What makes a premium brand?
I love wines - and I'm fond of how they were branded. Packaging says a lot about your brand and quality of your product or service. And your choice of a wine brand says a lot about how you perceive quality. Don't ya' think? ;)

Please like and let's clink our wine glasses up 🥂 Appreciate it much! ❤️ Cheers and good day! 🍷
------
My IG needs some work so if you can follow me and like my posts there that would be awesome:
https://www.instagram.com/iamjencofficial/
-------
More of my creative projects coming soon at
https://www.iamjenco.com

iamjenco
iamjenco

More by iamjenco

View profile
    • Like