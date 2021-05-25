Kiara Talley

Sydney Australia Logo australian dribbbleweeklywarmup branding sydney opera house retro logo figma 70sdesign retro 70s australia sydney
Design challenge to make a logo for your hometown, Sydney Australia. Inspired by retro 70's groovy design.

Rebound of
Design a Sticker for Your Hometown
By Dribbble
