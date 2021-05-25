Here is the logo concept for Sparro. Sparro is a real estate group/company that provides the best service among all.

The process to come up with this super cool idea is just simple to me because after calling the client they told me that "We need a super simple yet unique icon that stands us in the whole market, and for us name superiorly works as an icon so we are interested to see a sparrow in the form of logo.".... And my answer is, that's what I imagine, cool. That's it. And after a lot of exploration, I finally come up with this super cool logo concept.

Now is your turn to know your thoughts about this logo :)