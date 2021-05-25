Kelli Tompkins

Grace Boda : New Logo

Kelli Tompkins
Kelli Tompkins
  • Save
Grace Boda : New Logo chakras crown chakra sun icon intuitive company intuitive design logo design branding brand design branding brand logos logo designer logo icon logotype logo design logo
Download color palette

My process always starts by looking at my client's astro charts (astrology, bazi & human design). That information combined with some carefully selected pinterest boards, & a few onboarding questions about my clients' goals & how they want their clients to feel after working with them, gives me enough information to intuitively get within 2-3 rounds of their final products.

Kelli Tompkins
Kelli Tompkins

More by Kelli Tompkins

View profile
    • Like