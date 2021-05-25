Summer Series Brand

Chelsea Scott

Created a fun and dynamic brand for a summer series. During the series, we would be promoting camps, VBS, activites, special summer events, and more. The brand was then translated into a display on the wall for sign ups, window decals to promote the series, and digital assets for web and social media.

Posted on May 25, 2021
