Samantha

Day 22

Samantha
Samantha
  • Save
Day 22 illustrator graphic design vector illustration typography minimal flat design
Download color palette

40 Day Prayer Project Challenge.

For 40 days, I created a graphic by listening to a different song each day. I had a time limit of 30 minutes.

Oh How We Love You by United Pursuit

Samantha
Samantha

More by Samantha

View profile
    • Like