Harshith Latchupatula

Hackathon Landing Page

Harshith Latchupatula
Harshith Latchupatula
  • Save
Hackathon Landing Page ui figma web design landing landingpage dark gradient
Download color palette

Just a hackathon landing page that I worked on a couple weeks ago and decided to upload now. Feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Harshith Latchupatula
Harshith Latchupatula

More by Harshith Latchupatula

View profile
    • Like