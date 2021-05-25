Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

Minimalist Logo Concept for Yea Flicker

brand logo simple logo logotype initial logo nature logo abstract minimal icon flat design logo designer brand identity blue gold gold logo branding luxurious logo modern logo coaching logo consultant logo minimalist logo logo design
Yea Flicker a professional Coach + Consultant to help people become their best version of themselves.

This logo is arrive from YF initial and a tree branch.

YF initial is self explanatory here. A tree branch is represent 'their best version of themselves', which is a main goal for Yea Flicker.

