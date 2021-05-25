Looka

Soul Sounds

Looka
Looka
  • Save
Soul Sounds mockup design mockup vector branding and identity lookadesign album cover album art logos ai brand design logo maker brand identity branding design branding logo design logo
Soul Sounds mockup design mockup vector branding and identity lookadesign album cover album art logos ai brand design logo maker brand identity branding design branding logo design logo
Soul Sounds mockup design mockup vector branding and identity lookadesign album cover album art logos ai brand design logo maker brand identity branding design branding logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. SoulSounds-Original2.png
  2. SoulSounds-Original3.png
  3. SoulSounds-Original.png

'Soul Sounds' was designed with Looka's logo maker.

Looka
Looka
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Looka

View profile
    • Like