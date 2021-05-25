Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

Travel Flyer Design: Tales of 3 Cities

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
  • Save
Travel Flyer Design: Tales of 3 Cities graphicdesign nigeria antalya turkey egypt istanbul flyer template travel event illustrator flyer design flyer illustration branding
Download color palette

Instagram | Behance
Tales of 3 Cities Flyer Design
Client: Connoisseur Travel and Tours Limited.
Travel Flyer.
Feedbacks are appreciated.
Press 'L' to like.
Cheers.

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

More by Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

View profile
    • Like