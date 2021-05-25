Afifudin Zuhri

Sunset Wolf

Sunset Wolf real estate logo flat logodesign lettermark logo design branding clean design logo branding mimimal logo animal logo sunset logo wolf logo
Hello, guys,
This time I explored combining the wolf object and sunset moment. What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

