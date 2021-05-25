Chefio - Concept web design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I've been working on a series of website designs for a concept that I called Chefio.
This is a progression of how it's usually created from sketch to final version.
I've been making a case study with three different styles/feelings - this one was luxury. I will be posting more soon :)