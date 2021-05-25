Asad Javed

Travel App

Asad Javed
Asad Javed
  • Save
Travel App uidesign app design booking app hotel app travel app elegant design realistic creative design app
Download color palette

Travel App concept
To give this app an elegant look, I have used only 2 colors in this app (white & dark gray), no round edge components, and kept the navigation bar hidden (visible only when the user swipes or touches the screen). Thanks

Asad Javed
Asad Javed

More by Asad Javed

View profile
    • Like