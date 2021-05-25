Tom He

Book Cover Design

Book Cover Design mockup typography book cover vector design
Book cover design for a Chinese publisher.
Not adopted but I like it. Inspired by "Mystery and Melancholy of a Street" by Giorgio de Chirico.

Posted on May 25, 2021
