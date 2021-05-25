Tom He

Spiral String Poster

Spiral String Poster information design music art music typography ui illustration design
Mechanism of music visualised.
Cover of the series: "Division of Octave"
Radially divided 12 pitches of an octave in the scale of a string; concentric spiral illustrates how the note names recur as the octave registry ascends.

Posted on May 25, 2021
