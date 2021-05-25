🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Rendez-vous (watercolor on 30,5 x 23 cm & 300 gsm paper, margins included)
5.30 p.m., Parisian café (post-pandemic). A warm light makes its way to envelop the elaborate facades of Haussmanian buildings. These regular customers and the first tourists, comfortably installed under the iconic red canvas, order something to cool off after this summer day. The terraces come alive. The evening will be long!