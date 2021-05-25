shengjieli

This is a decorative icon I designed for the photo-sharing app

This is a decorative icon I designed for the photo-sharing app logo art app vector icon illustration ui design
This is a decorative icon I designed for the photo-sharing app, in which I used the texture of ground glass to show the hazy feeling when the camera is in focus. I hope to hear from you in the comments section if you like. Thanks for watching.
Posted on May 25, 2021
