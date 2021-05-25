Christian A. Williams

Camp MVP Logo - Alt versions

Camp MVP Logo - Alt versions
This is a custom logo I did for the Partnership with Children's upcoming summer camp. This is the more illustrative versions of the logo which will be displayed in varying colorways. I also posted the various concepts that were created during this exploration.

