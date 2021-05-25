Bogor City of Runners App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The development of a running environment in the city of Bogor has emerged with the growth of runner communities, the arrangement of sports center facilities, and the revitalization of pedestrians that can be utilized.
become a running/jogging track for residents in the city of Bogor.
With the improvement of the infrastructure, community running habits have grown, and City Branding Bogor is the Bogor City of Runners. Brand Identity is needed to strengthen the running ecosystem in Bogor City both in terms of physical, digital, and other supporting facilities.
TOTEM (SIGNAGE) functions as:
1. A Runner Signs Totem or Mile Markers for runners
2. City Decoration and Branding Identity of Bogor City as Bogor City of Runners
3. Become a new attraction for recreational & photography activities
Collaboration between Bogor City Government and PT Pariwara Media Kreasi. We are tasked with making research, concepts, prototypes to the final totem (signage) design of the Bogor City of Runners.
Hello! We are Hijr Studio, a digital Brand agency based in Indonesia. We provided Brand Design, UI/UX Design, & Website Development & Let’s collaborate!
Do you have a new project? email us at oka@hijrstudio.com
