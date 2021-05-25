Luciano Infanti

Figma Plugin

Small study I've made for my Figma plugin interface. It creates totally customizable vector fields on Figma.

You can check it out here: https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/901275602012692311/Vector-Field-Generator

Posted on May 25, 2021
