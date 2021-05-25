Alex Pesak

E&A Boutique Clothing Tags

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak
  • Save
E&A Boutique Clothing Tags typography branding overlay boutique branding suite accessories headbands pants shirt clothing brand clothes clothing tag small business local boutique plymouth indiana boutique logo boutique brand boutique clothing tags
Download color palette

E&A Boutique is a locally owned clothing boutique located in northern Indiana. This boutique’s overall mission is to empower women, mother’s specifically, and to encourage them to feel confident in their bodies no matter shape, size or age. E&A Boutique takes a modern, youthful approach to apparel.

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak

More by Alex Pesak

View profile
    • Like