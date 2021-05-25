Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

Gesture & figure drawing | 20

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
  • Save
Gesture & figure drawing | 20 pencil quick sketch visual identity abstract graphic black and white stylized human figure sketching drawing dynamic electricity nude scifi cyberpunk dancing illustration figure drawing brand identity modern
Download color palette

Visit my branding portfolio site: https://exokim.com/

Follow me on Instagram | Behance | Medium | LinkedIn

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

More by Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

View profile
    • Like