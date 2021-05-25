Alex Pesak

Hancock Health Cancer Campaign Direct Mail

The goal of this campaign was to gain attraction to Hancock Health’s cancer services. You are not “just a number” when you receive cancer care at Hancock Health and this campaign echoes that with it’s unique and bold approach to all things cancer. These hand-drawn illustrations were done in Procreate and brought into an assortment of Adobe programs to develop out direct mail pieces, digital and social ads and even animated patient videos. These campaign assets were produced during my time at Well Done Marketing.

