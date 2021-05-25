Kiara Talley

Retro Patagonia Logo

Retro Patagonia Logo earthy logo design figma patch 70s retro branding graphic dribbbleweeklywarmup logo patagonia design
Created for the weekly inspiration challenge with Dribbble, my take on a retro Patagonia Logo inspired by the 70's and denim-jacket patches.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
