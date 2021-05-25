Alex Pesak

Hancock Health Cancer Campaign Video Illustrations

Hancock Health Cancer Campaign Video Illustrations indianapolis hancock county unique hospital branding healthcare illustration video animation hand drawn illustrations procreate hospital videos healthcare video healthcare hancock regional hospital indy hancock health
The goal of this campaign was to gain attraction to Hancock Health’s cancer services. You are not “just a number” when you receive cancer care at Hancock Health and this campaign echoes that with it’s unique and bold approach to all things cancer. These hand-drawn illustrations were done in Procreate and brought into an assortment of Adobe programs to develop out direct mail pieces, digital and social ads and even animated patient videos. These campaign assets were produced during my time at Well Done Marketing.

