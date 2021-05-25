Alex Pesak

Wabash Valley Power Alliance Brochure

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak
  • Save
Wabash Valley Power Alliance Brochure indianapolis indy brochure mockup trifold brochure indiana brochure indiana wabash valley wabash corporate brochure brochure design ideas power company power brochure electricity brochure design wabash valley power alliance
Download color palette

WVPA, a not-for-profit generation and transmission electric cooperative, needed an overall brand brochure that each co-op could hand out at local events, in offices, or even keep for themselves and their employees. Pushing this piece a step further, I decided to avoid a traditional tri-fold brochure and have this piece open up to an informative, attractive poster. This brochure was created during my time at Well Done Marketing.

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak

More by Alex Pesak

View profile
    • Like