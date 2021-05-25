Dimas Fakhruddin

B - 36 days of type

Dimas Fakhruddin
Dimas Fakhruddin
  • Save
B - 36 days of type 3d letter custom lettering type art vintage design retro design custom logo type design illustration typography logo script custom type vector hand lettering lettering
Download color palette

Day 1 of 36 days of type.

--
Feel free to check me on
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dimazfakhr_/
Behance https://www.behance.net/dimazfakhr

Dimas Fakhruddin
Dimas Fakhruddin

More by Dimas Fakhruddin

View profile
    • Like