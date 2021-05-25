Alex Pesak

Diversified Transport LLC is a new and upcoming dump trucking business located between Greensburg and Columbus, IN. They specialize in hauling for commercial companies as well as individuals.

My favorite part of this branding suite is in the logo mark and the way the “D” and the “T” work together so effortlessly, combining the letterforms with the rounded edge of a tire.

See the full post at https://www.instagram.com/apthecreative/

